Former India and Bengal cricketer Gopal Bose dies aged 71

Gopal Bose, the former India batsman and Bengal captain, died aged 71, in Birmingham on Sunday.
RIP Gopal Sir.— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) August 26, 2018
Saddened by the news of his passing away. My condolences to the family and relatives. pic.twitter.com/1fyOt3LnQ8
Bose represented Bengal in 78 first-class games from 1968 to 1978, scoring 3757 runs at 30.79 with eight hundreds. He also took 72 wickets with his offspin, with a best of 5 for 67. He also featured in eight List A games.
The bespectacled opener was known for his ability to play long innings and once shared a 194-run opening stand with Sunil Gavaskar in a first-class game during the tour of Sri Lanka in 1973-74. He made 104.
His only ODI appearance came against England at The Oval in 1974. He scored 13 runs and picked up the wicket of David Lloyd.
Bose later served as a Bengal selector and coached their junior team as well. He was also the manager of the Virat Kohli-led India Under-19 side that won the World Cup in 2008.