Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar to join India A squad in quadrangular series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has regained full fitness and will be part of India A's squad for their third-place game against South Africa A in the ongoing A team Quadrangular Series. The BCCI confirmed the development with a tweet on Monday evening.

Bhuvneshwar had been undoing intense rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the last four weeks, after being ruled out of the first three Tests against England with a lower-back issue. He had been managing this injury for a few months - he had been rested from the Nidahas Trophy T20s and the one-off Test against Afghanistan, and sat out a few IPL games too - and aggravated it while playing the third ODI against England at Headingley.

The selectors announced the squad for the fourth and fifth Tests on August 22, but Bhuvneshwar's name didn't feature in it. It is possible the selectors wanted the fast bowler to prove his fitness by playing a match at the domestic or India A level before picking him in the India squad.

On India's previous tour of England, in 2014, Bhuvneshwar was India's most successful bowler in the Test series, picking up 19 wickets in five Test at an average of 26.63.

India A will face South Africa A in the third-place match on Wednesday in Alur. On the same day, India B will face Australia A in the final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.