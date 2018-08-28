BCCI shift Australia A's four-dayers from Vizag to Bengaluru

Australia A's two-week stay in Bengaluru - originally scheduled for the 50-over Quadrangular series - is set to be extended after the BCCI has shifted their two four-day games against India A out of Visakhapatnam.

The development comes after the 50-overs leg of their tour was moved from Vijayawada to Bengaluru because of heavy rain and unfit ground conditions, where the Australian players were forced to spend a majority of their week-long stay indoors or in training at a private gym facility.

While there has been no official announcement yet, ESPNcricinfo understands that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has accepted BCCI's request, and has facilitated all logistical arrangements. The first four-day fixture (September 2-5) will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, while the second (September 8-11) will be played in Alur, in the outskirts of the city.

Until earlier this year, Alur hosted only one-day fixtures. However, the recent construction of a clubhouse and dressing rooms that conform to BCCI's set standards have made it a first-class venue. It hosted the second four-day fixture against South Africa A last month and has hosted matches in the ongoing Quadrangular series.