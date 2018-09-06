Follow the action at the Oval with insightful analysis, graphics and highlights videos on our live blog. Enjoy the game!
India attempt to sweep away Moeen misery
16hNagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
Cameron Bancroft named in Scorchers' squad, Mitchell Marsh to lead
2hESPNcricinfo staff
There will never be another Alastair Cook, says Joe Root
20hGeorge Dobell at The Oval
Grant Bradburn appointed Pakistan fielding coach
22hESPNcricinfo staff
For the first time, India have a well-rounded pace attack
4hAakash Chopra
Mix of old and new in West Indies women's squads for South Africa series
6hESPNcricinfo staff
Klusener replaces Vettori as Rajshahi coach
18hMohammad Isam
India have one problem to sort out
1dSanjay Manjrekar
India at The Oval: Hanuma Vihari for Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja for R Ashwin?
2dNagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
Not enough to compete, India must complete games - Ravi Shastri
2dNagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
Keaton Jennings retained as Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope re-enter selection fray
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Sam Curran is the eighth wonder of the world
2dAndy Zaltzman
Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim out of Asia Cup squad; Shan Masood included
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Taunton pitch 'below average verging on poor' - Lancashire's Paul Allott
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Ish Sodhi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Colin Ingram get CPL gigs
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Ashish Nehra joins RCB's coaching leadership team
2dESPNcricinfo staff
'I see it as a challenge to score abroad'
2dInterview by Mohammad Isam
Back home after Lord's disappointment, Kuldeep Yadav searches for red-ball rhythm
3dVarun Shetty at the Chinnaswamy
Former India seamer RP Singh retires
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Ehsan Mani officially elected PCB chairman
3dUmar Farooq
Laws of cricket available in African language for first time
3dFirdose Moonda
Chandimal doubtful for Asia Cup; Dananjaya to miss at least two games
3dMadushka Balasuriya
'No player has given more to the England cricket shirt'
4dESPNcricinfo staff
England's all-round riches prove priceless as Moeen and Curran make the difference
5dGeorge Dobell at the Ageas Bowl
Knee surgery rules Zimbabwe's Cremer out for eight weeks
5dESPNcricinfo staff