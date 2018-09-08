Follow the action at the Oval with insightful analysis, graphics, and highlights videos on our live blog. Enjoy the game!
Alastair Cook given guard of honour to mark final Test
15hGeorge Dobell at The Oval
England's struggle for runs and control
17hS Rajesh
Cameron Bancroft named in Scorchers' squad, Mitchell Marsh to lead
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Which batsmen have played the largest number of all-time-great innings?
9hAnantha Narayanan
Alastair Cook's Oval encore a reminder of what England will miss
16hGeorge Dobell at The Oval
Grant Bradburn appointed Pakistan fielding coach
2dESPNcricinfo staff
For the first time, India have a well-rounded pace attack
1dAakash Chopra
Confusion over Shakib Al Hasan's fitness for the Asia Cup
2dMohammad Isam
Mix of old and new in West Indies women's squads for South Africa series
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Klusener replaces Vettori as Rajshahi coach
2dMohammad Isam
India have one problem to sort out
2dSanjay Manjrekar
India at The Oval: Hanuma Vihari for Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja for R Ashwin?
3dNagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
Not enough to compete, India must complete games - Ravi Shastri
3dNagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
Keaton Jennings retained as Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope re-enter selection fray
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Sam Curran is the eighth wonder of the world
3dAndy Zaltzman
Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim out of Asia Cup squad; Shan Masood included
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Taunton pitch 'below average verging on poor' - Lancashire's Paul Allott
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Ish Sodhi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Colin Ingram get CPL gigs
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Ashish Nehra joins RCB's coaching leadership team
3dESPNcricinfo staff
'I see it as a challenge to score abroad'
3dInterview by Mohammad Isam
Back home after Lord's disappointment, Kuldeep Yadav searches for red-ball rhythm
4dVarun Shetty at the Chinnaswamy
Former India seamer RP Singh retires
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Ehsan Mani officially elected PCB chairman
4dUmar Farooq
Laws of cricket available in African language for first time
4dFirdose Moonda