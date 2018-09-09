Anderson gets demerit point for dissent after Kohli lbw shout

James Anderson has picked up one demerit point and been fined 15% of his match fee for dissent, after getting into an argument with on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena over an lbw appeal against Virat Kohli that was turned down.

The incident happened in the 29th over of India's innings at The Oval, when Kohli - then on 16 - was struck on the pads. Dharmasena gave it not out, and England went for the review, only for Kohli to be saved by umpire's call on impact.

At the end of the over, Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from Dharmasena and then spoke to him in "an aggressive manner", which invited the sanctions from match referee Andy Pycroft. Anderson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

This was Anderson's first offence since the ICC's revised Code of Conduct was introduced in September 2016.

Kohli was eventually out to Ben Stokes for 49, and India ended the second day of the fifth Test on a precarious 174 for 6, still trailing England's first-innings' 332 by 158 runs.

England already have a series-winning 3-1 lead, but Kohli has been the standout batsman from either side, having exorcised the demons of the 2014 tour that brought him only 134 runs in 10 innings. This time, his exchanges with Anderson have been particularly in the spotlight all series, since Anderson had the better of Kohli in 2014. While Kohli has gone on to score 593 runs in nine innings so far, Anderson is yet to dismiss him in the series.