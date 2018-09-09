Follow the action at The Oval with insightful analysis, graphics and highlights videos on our live blog. Enjoy the game!
Alastair Cook in talks for swift move to commentary box
1dGeorge Dobell
M Vijay joins Essex for end of Championship season
22hESPNcricinfo staff
New PCB chief removes four advisors including Shoaib Akhtar
21hESPNcricinfo staff
CSA members' council votes to launch T20 league
21hFirdose Moonda
'I don't want cricket to be a nine-to-five job'
6hInterview by Deivarayan Muthu
Jos Buttler becomes England's man for any occasion
15hGeorge Dobell at The Oval
Wait goes on for James Anderson in epic Virat Kohli tussle
1dNagraj Gollapudi
USA-Canada Auty Cup scrapped for 2018
22hPeter Della Penna
Which batsmen have played the largest number of all-time-great innings?
1dAnantha Narayanan
Sunil Gavaskar slams Karun Nair omission from Oval Test
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Alastair Cook's Oval encore a reminder of what England will miss
2dGeorge Dobell at The Oval
Moeen Ali takes pride in Geoffrey Boycott comparisons
2dMelinda Farrell
AB de Villiers set to feature in PSL 2019
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Ricky Ponting injured; Australia coaching role under a cloud
2dDaniel Brettig
Grant Bradburn appointed Pakistan fielding coach
3dESPNcricinfo staff
For the first time, India have a well-rounded pace attack
2dAakash Chopra
Confusion over Shakib Al Hasan's fitness for the Asia Cup
3dMohammad Isam
Mix of old and new in West Indies women's squads for South Africa series
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Klusener replaces Vettori as Rajshahi coach
3dMohammad Isam
India have one problem to sort out
3dSanjay Manjrekar
India at The Oval: Hanuma Vihari for Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja for R Ashwin?
4dNagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
Not enough to compete, India must complete games - Ravi Shastri
4dNagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
Keaton Jennings retained as Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope re-enter selection fray
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Sam Curran is the eighth wonder of the world
4dAndy Zaltzman
Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim out of Asia Cup squad; Shan Masood included
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Taunton pitch 'below average verging on poor' - Lancashire's Paul Allott
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Ish Sodhi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Colin Ingram get CPL gigs
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Ashish Nehra joins RCB's coaching leadership team
4dESPNcricinfo staff
'I see it as a challenge to score abroad'
4dInterview by Mohammad Isam
Back home after Lord's disappointment, Kuldeep Yadav searches for red-ball rhythm
5dVarun Shetty at the Chinnaswamy
Former India seamer RP Singh retires
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Ehsan Mani officially elected PCB chairman
5dUmar Farooq