Second T20I washed out after India's early blows

Sri Lanka women 49 for 3 (Atapattu 21, Poonam 1-2) v India women

Poonam Yadav in her delivery stride ACC

India made vital blows with the ball in the second T20I, in Colombo, before the rains that had delayed the start of play by half an hour returned to force the teams off the field, and eventually wash out the match. In the 7.5 overs possible, India had Sri Lanka at 49 for 3, with the home team's captain and star batsman Chamari Atapattu back in the pavilion.

Atapattu had looked good for a big innings, having hit two fours and a six over long-on against the offspin of Anuja Patil, during her 16-ball stay. She was bowled by offspinner Deepti Sharma attempting a shot across the line, however, leaving Sri Lanka 39 for 2 in the sixth over.

Atapattu's opening partner Yasoda Mendis had earlier been caught by the leg-side sweeper off the bowling of Arundhati Reddy in the second over, and following Atapattu's dismissal, Kavisha Dilhari holed out to long-off with Poonam Yadav picking up her wicket. Dilhari had been promoted up the order after promising performances in the previous games on this tour.