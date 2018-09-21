India bowl; Ravindra Jadeja replaces injured Hardik Pandya

Toss India chose to bowl v Bangladesh

play 2:11 Should Jadeja still be in India's ODI set-up? The Match Day team discusses Ravindra Jadeja's return to the ODI XI to face Bangladesh

After flubbing a chase of 256 against Afghanistan on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, Bangladesh were asked to bat by India in the first game of the Super Four stage in Dubai. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza had followed Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed in criticising the scheduling, which has left the teams travelling back and forth between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

India, however, have been exempted from this 90-minute trip.

India's decision to bowl went well with Mashrafe, who reckoned the pitch might not change much. India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, however, felt that the ball might come onto the bat better under lights.

India made one change, recalling Ravindra Jadeja, as opposed to the like-for-like replacement option in Rajasthan allrounder Deepak Chahar, in place of the injured Hardik Pandya. Jadeja's inclusion meant India had as many as five spin options: wristspinners Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, left-arm spinner Jadeja, and offspinners Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu. Before the Asia Cup, Jadeja had last played an ODI in the Caribbean in July 2017.

Bangladesh, who had rested Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman for Thursday's inconsequential game against Afghanistan, brought back the pair in place of batsman Mominul Haque and left-arm seamer Abu Hider. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who had made his ODI debut on Thursday, will continue to open the batting alongside Liton Das.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Dinesh Karthik, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: 1 Liton Das, 2 Nazmul Hossain, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Mohammad Mithun, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan, 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 10 Rubel Hossain, 11 Mustafizur Rahman