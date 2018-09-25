Harmanpreet, Rodrigues, spinners make it 4-0 for India

India women 156 (Harmanpreet 63, Rodrigues 46, Siriwardene 3-19, Priyadharshani 3-24) beat Sri Lanka women 105 (Sanjeewani 29, Poonam 3-18) by 51 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur pivots to play a pull shot Getty Images

India women wrapped up a dominant tour of Sri Lanka with a 51-run victory in the final T20I in Katunayake. The victory meant India won the series 4-0, with the second game in Colombo being washed out. They had also won the preceding three-match ODI series 2-1.

Early on, the Sri Lanka bowlers validated their captain Chamari Atapattu's decision to field first by dismissing both India openers, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj, inside the first five overs to reduce them to 30 for 2. That left the onus on the in-form Jemimah Rodrigues, coming into the match on the back of successive half-centuries, to repair the innings, and she once again did the job, joining hands with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to put on 75 for the third wicket. However, once Sri Lanka found a way past the duo, with the wicket of Rodrigues for 46, the end was swift as India lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs. Harmanpreet was the eighth batsman dismissed, for 63 off 38 balls - an innings that contained three fours and five sixes. As was the case when Sri Lanka batted, spinners did the bulk of the damage, with the offspinning duo of Shashikala Siriwardene and Inoshi Priyadarshini snaring three wickets each.

Sri Lanka lost Atapattu on the fourth ball of their chase and never quite recovered. Anushka Sanjeewani (29), Siriwardene (22) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (22) got the starts, but Sri Lanka needed them to stay on and steer the chase. The hosts also did not help themselves with three run-outs, including that of Priyadarshini, who was the last batsman dismissed as Sri Lanka crashed to 105 all out. Poonam Yadav was the most successful bowler, picking up 3 for 18 in four overs. Deepti Sharma, who opened the bowling, and Radha Yadav grabbed two wickets each from their respective three overs.