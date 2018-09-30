Rohit, Kuldeep move up ODI rankings; Rashid becomes No. 1 allrounder

India opener Rohit Sharma moved up two spots to No. 2 in ODI batting rankings, while left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav vaulted to his career-best ranking of No.3 in the bowlers' list, following their performances in the Asia Cup in the UAE.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan overtook Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to surge to No. 1 on the allrounders' charts, and he also held on to his No. 2 spot in the bowling rankings, behind India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit, who led India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign in the absence of the top-ranked ODI batsman Virat Kohli, scored 317 runs in five innings in the tournament, with one century and two fifties at an average of 105.66.

Finishing as the highest wicket-taker with ten wickets, along with Rashid and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep climbed three places to achieve his ranking with a career-best tally of 700 points.

Rashid, who scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50 and strike rate of 142.62, and bowled at an economy of 3.72 in the Asia Cup, became the first top-ranked allrounder from Afghanistan.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, the tournament's highest run-scorer with 342 in five innings - including two centuries - climbed four spots to No. 5 in the ODI rankings for batsmen. The pair had bludgeoned Pakistan's bowlers with a match-winning 210-run partnership, with Rohit scoring an unbeaten 111 and Dhawan 114 in the Super Four fixture.

Bumrah retained his No. 1 spot among ODI bowlers. He was the fourth highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup with eight wickets in four games. He was brilliant in the slog overs; he did not concede a single boundary in the 59 balls he bowled during that period.