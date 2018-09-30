Sunil Ambris makes case for first Test against India with unbeaten 114

West Indians 366 for 7 dec (Ambris 114*, Dowrich 65, Brathwaite 52, Avesh 4-60) drew with Indian Board President's XI 366 for 7 dec (Bawne 116*, Agarwal 90, Bishoo 3-104)

Sunil Ambris made an unbeaten 114 off 98 balls to give the West Indians first-innings honours in their two-day warm-up game against the Indian Board President's XI in Vadodara. Ambris, who had also hit a hundred against India A at at Beckenham in July, continued his impressive form to press his case for a place in the XI when West Indies take on India in the first Test in Rajkot from October 4.

The top three - Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell and Shai Hope - and Shane Dowrich pitched in with useful contributions too, helping their side take a six-run lead after the hosts had declared on 360 for 6 at the end of the first day. Shimron Hetmyer (7) and Roston Chase (5) were the only frontline West Indian batsmen to be dismissed for single-digit scores.

Brathwaite (52 off 78 balls, 9x4) and wicketkeeper-batsman Dowrich (65 off 69, 9x4, 1x6) made half-centuries, before Ambris, who came in at No. 7, took charge. He raised his first fifty off 60 balls and then accelerated to his second off only 35 balls. All told, he hit 17 fours and five sixes. When Jomel Warrican fell, the West Indians were 279 for 7, still 81 runs behind, but Ambris and Sherman Lewis, who is uncapped in Test cricket, moved the West Indians into the lead with an unbroken 87-run stand in 13.3 overs, of which Lewis contributed only 8.

The Indian spinners - left-armer Saurabh Kumar and offspinner Jalaj Saxena - toiled away for 50 overs, conceding 221 runs between them while taking three wickets. Madhya Pradesh seamer Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, finishing with 4 for 60 in 17 overs.