Dropped M Vijay adds voice to communication issue with India selectors

Batsman M Vijay is the latest India player to speak about a lack of communication between the selectors and players who have been dropped from the squad.

Vijay had made 20, 6, 0 and 0 in the first two Tests of India's five-match series in England. He was not picked in the XI for the third Test and was dropped from the squad for the last two matches.

"Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test," Vijay told Mumbai Mirror. "None of them have spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that's it."

Vijay was also not picked for the ongoing two-Test series against West Indies at home. His comments came in the wake of Karun Nair saying in the past week that he had "no conversations" with the team management or selectors after he was dropped from the squad without playing a Test in England. Former India offspinner Harbhajan Singh had slammed the MSK Prasad-led selection committee and questioned their methods.

"I tend to agree with what Harbhajan Singh has said about parameters of selection," Vijay said. "I think it is important that a player is told about the reasons for keeping him out so that he knows where exactly he stands in the team managements' and selectors' scheme of things.

"As a player it is very important that you are going to get more than just one or two games, so that you can plan better. Stability keeps doubts away. Ultimately, one has to perform and contribute to the team's cause."

Prasad said he had spoken to Nair after leaving him out of the 15-man squad for the West Indies Tests, and told him to keep scoring heavily in the Ranji Trophy and for India A. India captain Virat Kohli , meanwhile, distanced himself from the issue when he was asked about it on the eve of the first Test against West Indies.

After being axed from the Test squad, Vijay signed up with Essex to play in the County Championship, and made scores of 56, 100, 85, 80 and 2.

India's next Test series after the one against West Indies is in Australia, and Vijay hoped to make a comeback. "I will be preparing for the Australia series too in my own manner," he said. "I know the conditions there well, having scored close to 500 runs during the 2014-15 series. I wish to be ready if the chance comes. Ultimately it's the runs that matter when you are trying to make a comeback."