India enforce follow-on with 468-run lead

West Indies 181 (Chase 53, Ashwin 4-37) and 33 for 1 (Ashwin 1-15) trail India 649 for 9 decl. (Kohli 139, Shaw 134, Jadeja 100*, Pant 92) by 435 runs

R Ashwin struck early to dig into West Indies' middle order Associated Press

Despite streaky devil-may-care batting from Roston Chase and Keemo Paul, India took big strides towards an innings win on the third morning. Having bowled West Indies out in just 48 overs for a 468-run first-innings lead, India decided to enforce the follow-on, a rare occurrence in Test cricket these days. By lunch they had taken one second-innings wicket too.

The day began with West Indies at 94 for 6, and Chase and Paul chanced their arm with nothing to lose really. A mix of well-timed and edged boundaries against the bowling of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav ensued. The partnership reached fifty, both the batsmen approached that landmark, but then Umesh Yadav finally bowled the first bouncer of the morning, drawing a top edge for midwicket to catch. Paul fell on 47.

R Ashwin then produced a spell of lovely offspin bowling, teasing and tormenting the lower order with flight and drift. He had Chase dropped in one over, but in the next, he created a gap between his bat and pad with a lovely drift and the ball spun back to go through that gap and hit the stumps. Debutant Sherman Lewis then was flummoxed by a carrom ball. Shannon Gabriel, too, fell prey to the carrom ball. This time the ball missed the stumps, but an overbalanced Gabriel gave Rishabh Pant a stumping after he had 16 byes and two dropped catches against his name.

Ten minutes later, Ashwin was at them again, this time with the new ball. He didn't need the carrom ball now to threaten each edge of the bat as the new ball sometimes tended to go straight. Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell batted with aggression that emanated probably from their lack of trust in their defence. In the end it was a sharp spitting offbreak that brought Prithvi Shaw his first Test catch at short leg from the bat of Brathwaite.