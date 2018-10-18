Rahane, Ashwin and Karthik to play Deodhar Trophy

Dinesh Karthik, who was dropped from the Indian ODI team to face West Indies, has been made captain of the India A team for the Deodhar Trophy which begins in Delhi on October 23. He leads a team that includes attacking opener Prithvi Shaw, Test spinner R Ashwin, batsman Karun Nair and allrounder Krunal Pandya.

Normally, the Deodhar Trophy would include the winner of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. But with the World Cup only seven months away, this edition will be played between India A, India B and India C so that the selectors can firm up the set of probables who will be travelling to England next year.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India C, where he will have Suresh Raina and Shubman Gill for company. Also part of the 14-member squad is Washington Sundar, who injured his ankle in June on India's tour of the UK. The 19-year old offspinner has only recently returned to playing cricket, picking up four wickets in three matches for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer will captain India B, which includes Mayank Agarwal, the Karnataka opener who remains uncapped despite being called up to India's Test squad. Most of their firepower appears to be in the bowling department. They have a swing bowler in Deepak Chahar, a left-arm quick in Jaydev Unadkat for variation and Varun Aaron for outright pace. Also part of the roster is legspinner Mayank Markande. The 20-year old had a successful debut season in the IPL in 2018, picking up 15 wickets in 14 innings at an economy rate of 8.3. Since then he has also been picked to play for India A in one-day cricket.

India A: Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, R Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, S Mulani, Mohammed Siraj, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddarth Kaul

India B: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rituraj Gaekwad, PS Chopra, Hanuma Vihari, Manoj Tiwary, Ankush Bains (wk), Rohit Rayudu, K Gowtham, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat

India C: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Abhinav Mukund, Shubman Gill, R Samarth, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Pappu Roy, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umar Nazir