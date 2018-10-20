India name Women's World T20 squad for A-team series against Australia

All 15 members of the India's women's World T20 squad have been named in an India A squad that will face Australia A in a three-match series later this month. The games have been scheduled in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, and India A will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Schedule 1st T20 - October 22, BKC Mumbai

2nd T20 - October 24, BKC Mumbai

3rd T20 - October 26, BKC Mumbai

A lack of practice games for India ahead of the World T20, which starts on November 9, is the reason why a full-strength squad has been named for an A team series. India were originally scheduled to play T20Is against West Indies later this month but with that series recently cancelled, these games against Australia A are their final chance of playing competitive cricket before leaving for the Caribbean. The players are already in Mumbai, participating in a 10-day camp as a build-up to the global event.

India A squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy