Shardul Thakur faces seven weeks of rehab

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur is expected to spend at least seven weeks in rehab after picking up a thigh injury - he strained his right adductor tendon - on Test debut. He is likely to be out of consideration for India's T20I and Test squads on their tour of Australia.

"Even if I try hard, I won't be able to get fit before the second Test in Australia [which starts on December 14]. A place in the T20Is or the Tests will be difficult," Thakur told Indian Express. "I will be eyeing the one-dayers instead. Let's see how my rehab goes. I will continue with my training for the next seven weeks."

India's tour of Australia begins on November 21 with a three-match T20I series. The first Test starts on December 6, while the first of three ODIs is scheduled for January 12.

Thakur spent nearly all of his first Test match off the field. He could bowl only 10 deliveries on the first morning of the Hyderabad Test against West Indies and, on the next day, he walked out at No. 11 so India could build a match-winning lead. The 27-year old was subsequently replaced in India's ODI squad by Umesh Yadav.

Thakur faced injury issues during the Asia Cup as well. He played only one match - against Hong Kong in September - before a groin injury meant he had to return home. After coming back, he played one List A game, a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Mumbai against Punjab, before being called up to the Test squad and suffering the adductor damage.

"The injury from the Asia Cup was different to this one," Thakur said. "During the Test match, I felt like my muscle was torn off. I started limping and when Virat (Kohli) asked me what was wrong, I told him it felt like a tear."