Nurse powers WI to 283 after Hope's 95

West Indies 283 for 9 (Hope 95, Nurse 40, Bumrah 4-35, Kuldeep 2-52) v India

play 2:15 Agarkar: Bumrah makes a big difference to the attack Ajit Agarkar says Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs to step up further and support Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies followed a familiar pattern in Pune - quite like in the first two ODIs - with their top-order failing against pace and their middle-order succumbing to spin. But a measured 95 from Shai Hope, followed by a late surge from the tailender Ashley Nurse eventually took them to a promising total.

Hope's second consecutive fifty-plus score lifted West Indies to 283, only 12 short of the average first-innings score in Pune. He walked in when opener Chandrapaul Hemraj perished to a scintillating catch by the 37-year old MS Dhoni, who tracked a top-edged pull right over his shoulders while running towards the fine leg boundary, and completed a diving catch in the sixth over. But, like in the tied Visakhapatnam game, Hope found little support from Kieran Powell and Marlon Samuels as Jasprit Bumrah - India's best bowler with 4 for 35 - and Khaleel Ahmed reduced the visitors to 55 for 3 in the 14th over.

West Indies momentarily found their way thereafter, when the consistent Shimron Hetmyer came to their aid again and, along with Hope, added 56 runs in 45 deliveries for the fourth wicket. It ended when Hetmyer's failed slog-sweep attempt resulted in Dhoni's 114th stumping, as the visitors were once again pegged back.

It was Kuldeep Yadav who broke the dangerous partnership, teasing Hetmyer with a fuller ball and inviting the batsman to slog across the line. The ball pitched and turned away from the left-hander, and by the time Hetmyer realised that his bails had been dislodged by the keeper, Ian Gould was already signalling for the TV umpire. Kuldeep then deceived Rovman Powell four overs later with a dipping delivery that looked fuller than it actually was. Powell slogged wildly and toe-ended a catch to first slip, where Rohit Sharma took a sharp catch.

Rohit had also held onto another good catch in the slips, when in the eighth over, Bumrah, returning to the side after being rested, found the outside edge of Kieran's bat with a short ball that cramped the batsman. Looking to defend while tiptoeing, the ball's away movement was too much for Kieran to deal with, bringing a premature end to a promising innings, at 21. Before that, Bumrah had troubled Hemraj with short-pitched deliveries originating from a leg-stump line, eventually forcing an error.

While Hetmyer batted with Hope during their fourth-wicket stand of 56, there were shades of their tantalising 144-run partnership in Visakhapatnam. Hetmyer found his range early, depositing Yuzvendra Chahal for two sixes and Kuldeep for another, but once he fell for 37 - his lowest score of the series - India could breathe easy again.

Hope then took charge of the proceedings, playing the slower bowlers around the 'V' for ones and twos, while taking on the inexperienced Khaleel. He punched the left-arm pacer through the covers early in his innings, and as the afternoon progressed, Hope found it easier to find the boundary off the quicks. A strangling spell by the spinners in the middle overs slowed Hope's progress, but when Khaleel returned for his third spell in the 33rd over, Hope crunched a cut to point and raised his bat having compiled yet another fine half-century.

With Jason Holder at the other end, Hope accelerated towards the back end. He swept Kuldeep to the boundary and heaved Khaleel over midwicket after getting to his fifty, helping West Indies push towards the 200-run mark that had looked challenging when they were five down for 121. Holder, too, found his footing, muscling Kuldeep's loopy legbreak right over the bowler's head to long-on. But the partnership was ruptured in the 39th over, when Holder chipped Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja at long-off.

Chahal then joined in on the wickets when debutant Fabian Allen tried to drag a slog against the spin to long-on. Bumrah then delivered the ball of the afternoon. With Hope on 95 and looking at back-to-back centuries, Bumrah bowled a pinpoint yorker that tailed in after originating outside the off stump. Hope looked to defend and wedge the ball away, but by the time he had got his bat down, his off stump had already been flattened.

With the tail exposed, Kemar Roach and Nurse added 56 runs off 36 balls - including three sixes, five fours, and plenty of slogs - to give West Indies a late boost. Bhuvneshwar finished with 1 for 70, his final over going for 21 runs. Nurse, in particular, looked menacing, striking at 181.81. By the time he was pinned lbw, in the 50th over by Bumrah, West Indies had crossed the 280-run mark.