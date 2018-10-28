Batting allrounders will add balance to Indian line-up - Bumrah

Four of India's five bowlers went at more than five per over, and no one from No. 6 in the batting line-up could make a score greater than 20 during India's loss in the third ODI. But that wasn't a full indication of India's depth, said returning fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was by far the best bowler of the match with 4 for 35 in his ten overs.

"In Indian cricket, you don't get an off season because we are playing continuous cricket," Bumrah said on being asked if players were training for secondary skills. "Some of our players are injured and some are coming back from injuries. Right now, we are trying some combinations. You've got to take that into consideration as well. Players who can [both] bowl and bat are not available. Maybe once they are available, we will have more bowling options. The balance will be better."

Bumrah himself has had fitness concerns after transitioning into an all-formats bowler over the last year, and as such is one of the few players who has often been rested, as he was at the start of this series. But the fast bowler had no problems bringing his form from last month's Asia Cup to Pune.

"I was on a break so I was focusing on building the strength levels back up. When you [don't] play continuously, the strength level goes down, so you have to bring that up because long tours are coming up. You have to put something in the time; that was my main thing. I was practising at the nets too, with match-like situations. Match feel is different, but if you could replicate that practice, that leaves you in a good space."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, didn't have quite the same success on his return, ending up going for 70 in his ten overs as West Indies' lower order took India on in the final 15 overs. As opposed to India's lower half, West Indies' lower-order batsmen put on 92 runs between them, led by Man-of-the-Match Ashley Nurse's 22-ball 40 that helped them post 283 after being five down for 121. Bhuvneshwar was especially targeted, being taken for 36 in his last three overs.

"Bhuvi had a good start, but at times, things (go a bit off) towards the end. It happens. Bowling at the death is difficult. It is not like every bowler will have a good day. He gave runs in the end, but they batted well. "We bowled well till 35-40 overs. We gave away runs towards the end, but that's part of the game. In the position we bowl [death overs], there's no guarantee of success. Some days it will go well, some days it won't. He was clear in his plans but the batsmen were in a better place. We will be better prepared now," Bumrah said.