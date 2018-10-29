Rohit Sharma 162, Ambati Rayudu hundred take India to 377

50 overs India 377 for 5 (Rohit 162, Rayudu 100) v West Indies

Not often does a knock of 162 get lamented as a missed double-century. If it your seventh, though, and three of the previous six have been double-hundreds, and if your name is Rohit Sharma, that is exactly the reaction. West Indies finally managed to deny Virat Kohli a century, but Rohit and - perhaps even more pleasingly for India - Ambati Rayudu made use of excellent batting conditions to take India to 377, their second-highest total against West Indies. While scores of 320s have been matches twice in this series, India will like to think they had done enough after choosing to bat first in a predominantly bowl-first world that is limited-overs cricket today.

When Kemar Roach got rid of Virat Kohli in the 17th over, West Indies would have hoped to put the top-heavy Indian batting under pressure, but their newest interviewee for the No. 4 role, Rayudu, put the bowlers under extreme pressure in the middle overs. Rohit and Rayudu added 211 for the third wicket in 27.1 overs. There was a boundary every 5.4 balls in that partnership. There was one boundary at least in 14 of the last 17 overs the two played together.

If Rayudu manipulated with the fields and bowlers' lengths by moving around the crease and down the wicket, Rohit chose to hit from a solid base. The switch was almost seamless. Rohit had just seen Kohli get out - he was 39 off 43 and India 101 for 2 in the 17th over 0 - and had decided to tighten up his game a little. Keemo Paul bowled five straight dots to Rayudu. And then he effortlessly drove the sixth ball wide of sweeper cover.

India can often be blamed for consolidating for too long and thus aiming a little under, but here Rayudu and Rohit both kept hitting the boundaries. Rayudu targeted the spinners, jumping out of the crease first ball he faced. He kept doing that until he got a flighted delivery, which he deposited over cover.

The plan through the day had been to bowl wide to Rohit, not let him access the ball from his steady base. They also wanted to deny him the drive. Only 18 of his runs came in the "V" down the ground. Fifty-two, though, came square and behind square on the off side.

West Indies had initially managed to keep Rohit relatively quiet, but once Rovman Powell bowled in his arc in the 27th over, the flood gates opened. Three fours came in this over, and immediately - Rohit was only 77 off 81 - speculation around the double hundred began. With a career strike-rate of over 170 after he reaches hundred, and of over 200 in the last 10 overs, the odds were even at this point.

The hitting at each end was sublime from either end. It finally ended with Ashley Nurse finally sliding one wide enough to draw a thick edge from Rohit. Rayudu kept hitting, bringing up his third ODI century - the first by an Indian outside the top 3 in 22 months - before Allen ram him out brilliantly off his own bowling. The scoring refused to slow down; 116 came off the last 10, and Paul, who bowled the last over, registered the joint-worst figures for a West Indies bowler against India, 1 for 88.