Khaleel earns ICC reprimand for Samuels send-off

Khaleel Ahmed's send-off of Marlon Samuels in the fourth ODI in Mumbai has earned the India left-arm quick an official warning and one demerit point.

Having dismissed him in the 14th over of West Indies' innings, Khaleel turned towards the departing Samuels and yelled out multiple times. Khaleel picked up figures of 3 for 13, helping India win by 224 runs.

He was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC code of conduct, for violating article 2.5, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

Khaleel admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad, which meant there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Anil Chaudhary, third umpire Paul Wilson, and fourth umpire C Shamsuddin.