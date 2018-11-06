Bhuvneshwar back, India asked to bat first

Toss: West Indies chose to bowl v India

play 3:50 50,000 turn up as cricket returns to Lucknow It's been 24 years since a men's international was played in the city, and now a new stadium has got people waiting all day to see their heroes

Carlos Brathwaite called correctly when the coin went up for the first time in a men's international match at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow. There was no surprise in his decision to bowl first, what with the unknown pitch, expected dew and their batting failure when they were asked to set a target in the first match.

Both sides made a change each. West Indies left out allrounder Rovman Powell for Nicholas Pooran, and India brought the healthy-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in to replace Umesh Yadav.

India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies 1 Shai Hope, 2 Denesh Ramdin (wk), 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Darren Bravo, 6 Kieron Pollard, 6 Carlos Brathwaite (capt.), 8 Keemo Paul, 9 Fabian Allen, 10 Khary Pierre, 11 Oshane Thomas