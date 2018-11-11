Unchanged West Indies bat, Washington Sundar returns for India

Toss West Indies chose to bat v India

Shimron Hetmyer prepares to belt the ball Associated Press

West Indies looked at the Chennai pitch, which usually aids spin, and decided to go against the T20 commandment of chasing. They didn't expect dew to play much of a role either. It was a dead rubber but Carlos Brathwaite said they were playing for their pride, to put smiles on the faces of people coming back from the church back home on Sunday morning. They fielded an unchanged XI.

India made two changes, having rested Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar replaced them, the latter giving India some cushion lower down the order.

West Indies 1 Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Darren Bravo, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Carlos Brathwaite (capt.), 7 Denesh Ramdin, 8 Keemo Paul, 9 Fabian Allen, 10 Khary Pierre, 11 Oshane Thomas

India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Khaleel Ahmed