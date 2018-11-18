Vijay, Vihari fifties headline drawn encounter against New Zealand A

India A 467 for 8 dec (Parthiv 94, Vihari 86, Tickner 4-80) and 35 for 0 (Vijay 60, Vihari 51*) drew with New Zealand A 458 for 9 dec (Rutherford 114, Rance 69*, Cleaver 53, Gowtham 3-107)

M Vijay guides one towards covers BCCI

All of India A's top five batsmen notched up 40-plus scores on the last day against New Zealand A as the first unofficial Test ended in a draw at Mount Maunganui. M Vijay and captain Ajinkya Rahane followed up on their paltry first-innings scores by making 60 and 41 not-out respectively, while Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari, who made their Test debuts against England earlier this year, brought up half-centuries.

India openers Vijay and Shaw had finished with a quick stand of 35 in eight overs on day three after New Zealand's lower order had made India bowlers toil hard earlier.

Shaw reached his fifty in just 51 balls, as the pair added 39 more runs to their overnight stand. He was removed by by Doug Bracewell two balls later. Vijay then entered into an 81-run partnership with the Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal, who chipped in with 42, as India A went to lunch with a lead of 138 runs, with Shaw being their only loss in the morning session.

The duo lost their wickets shortly after lunch, with Agarwal losing his wicket to Central Districts' seamer Blair Tickner for the second time in the match and Canterbury spinner Theo van Woerkom dismissing Vijay. Tickner finished with a match haul of 5 for 123.

Rahane and Vihari saw through the rest of the day with an 86-run partnership between them, as India ploughed to 247 for 3 in 65 overs.