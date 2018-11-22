Rutherford retires hurt after blow to helmet

New Zealand A 221 for 5 (Young 117, Van Woerkom 32, Siraj 2-26) v India A

Hamish Rutherford falls over while batting Getty Images

Opener Hamish Rutherford , who copped a blow on his helmet, will see a doctor before any decision is made on whether he would resume batting for New Zealand A in the four-dayer against India A in Hamilton. Rutherford was struck by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj when he was on 9, and following an assessment, he sat out of the rest of the day. Will Young, the captain, though, made an unbeaten 117 as New Zealand A went to stumps at 221 for 5.

Young, who was among the top performers for New Zealand A in the UAE, extended his form and hit 12 fours and two sixes. India A's seamers, though, kept chipping away at the other end, reducing the hosts from 75 for 1 to 141 for 5. Young and Theo van Woerkom then put on an unbroken 80-run partnership to close out the day without any further setbacks.

Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani claimed two wickets each while Navdeep Saini took one.