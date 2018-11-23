More I bowl in Ranji, more it will help in Australia - Shami

Only days after the BCCI had asked Mohammed Shami to limit his workload to 15 overs an innings, the fast bowler overshot the mark playing for Bengal in the third round of the Ranji Trophy.

Shami, who is part of the set of fast bowlers that India are taking to Australia, has had trouble with injuries in the recent past and the board, while granting him permission to play the game against Kerala, also insisted that he shouldn't take on too much of a burden.

However, by the time Bengal bowled their opposition out on the second day at Eden Gardens, Shami had delivered 26 overs to pick up three wickets.

"I decided [it] on my own," he told reporters at the end of play. "it was better to bowl for your team and state rather than practising somewhere else. The more you bowl here, the more it will help in Australia. It was good preparation. For me, bowling in a match is the best preparation. I prefer that any day.

"I was feeling well to bowl at home after a long time. All my friends were here. It was after a long time I could play with my team."

Shami was the only Bengal bowler to go past the 20-over mark in the first innings and coach Sairaj Bahutule told PTI that it was entirely the player's call. "He was absolutely willing to bowl; so he continued. Nobody put pressure on him."

Kerala did win the match, eventually, riding on a century from Jalaj Saxena and a five-for from Sandeep Warrier.

Shami's attention now turns to the four-match Test series that starts in Adelaide on December 6. "I've prepared well, had good training and match preparation. I've a practice match there. I will be ready for the Tests."