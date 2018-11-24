Siraj takes four-for on rain-affected day against New Zealand A

India A 7 for 0 trail New Zealand A 303 for 7 dec (Young 123, Van Woerkom 54, Siraj 4-59) by 296 runs

Only 17 overs of play were possible on the third day of the second unofficial Test between New Zealand A and India A in Hamilton, with rain continuing to affect the game.

There had been no play on the second day, and the entire morning session on the third was also washed out. Play finally began after lunch, with New Zealand A resuming on their overnight 221 for 5. Will Young, who was batting on 117, was out in the second over of the afternoon, bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj eventually took 4 for 59 to be India's best bowler, while Rajneesh Gurbani took 2 for 60. Navdeep Saini didn't add to the wicket of Tim Seifert that he had taken on the first day.

New Zealand A came out with the intent to get some quick runs, perhaps prompted by the big chunk of time already lost to rain. They batted for 16 overs, racking up 82 runs, before Young, the captain, declared the innings on 303 for 7. In that period, Theo van Woerkom completed a maiden first-class fifty. Overnight on 32, he ended up making 54 before Siraj had him lbw.

Fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Seth Rance then swung their bats around, adding 30 runs in 4.1 overs before the declaration came. Ferguson was unbeaten on 23 off 33 with three fours, while Rance made 22 not out off just 15 balls, smacking one four and two sixes.

India could bat only one over before the rain returned, and there was no play in the final session.