Samarth fifty as India A draw with New Zealand A

India A 159 for 2 (Samarth 50*) drew with New Zealand A 303 for 7 dec (Young 123, Van Woerkom 54, Siraj 4-59)

A severely rain-affected game fizzled out to a draw in Hamilton with only one of the four possible innings coming to completion - and that too because New Zealand A had declared.

After the second day was washed out and only 17 overs were possible on the third, the weather seemed a little more forthcoming as India A's openers Mayank Agarwal and Abhimanyu Easwaran put on 71 for the first wicket. And in quick time too. Only 18.4 overs had been bowled.

New Zealand A's bowlers received some respite as another spell of rain lashed the ground and play could only resume after lunch. Blair Tickner, the 25-year old seamer, broke the partnership soon after the break, which brought R Samarth to the crease and he became the game's third man to score fifty-plus after Will Young's 123 and Theo van Woerkom's 54 at No. 8 for the hosts.

In all, India A could bat for only 46 overs before the game came to its most likely conclusion. Both teams now head to Whangarei which will host the third unofficial Test on November 30.