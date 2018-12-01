        <
          Bracewell, Ferguson dominate rain-affected second day against India A

          3:00 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          New Zealand A A 121 for 3 (Seifert 55*, Siraj 2-25) trail India A 323 (Vijay Shankar 71, Gill 62, Easwaran 56, Bracewell 5-78, Ferguson 4-88) by 202 runs

          India A's batsmen could add only 75 runs - in 20 overs - to their overnight score of 248 for 4 as New Zealand A fast bowlers, Lockie Ferguson and Doug Bracewell, sniped out three wickets apiece on the second day of the rain-affected third unofficial Test in Whangarei.

          After rain robbed the day its first session, Ferguson triggered a middle-order collapse, dismissing Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar and K Gowtham in consecutive overs, from around the wicket. Gill and Shankar got to their half-centuries - 62 and 71 respectively - while wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat, who was the only one in the last five to get into double figures, hit a-run-a-ball 47 to lift India A to 323. Bracewell finished with figures of 5 for 78 - his ninth first-class five-wicket haul.

          In reply, the hosts suffered an early wobble as Mohammed Siraj had opener George Worker caught behind for a 43-ball 8. Offspin-bowling allrounder Gowtham then bowled captain Will Young immediately after the total reached 50.

          Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips put on a 59-run third-wicket stand before Siraj took his second wicket of the day, bowling Phillips for 27. Seifer, however, dug in to bring up his 10th first-class 50 off 120 balls and ensured the home side went to stumps without further damage.

