          Fletcher's ton puts NZ A ahead despite Gowtham's six-for

          Dec 1, 2018
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          India A 38 for 1 (Samarth 27*, Bracewell 1-17) and 323 trail New Zealand A 398 (Fletcher 103, Seifert 86, Bracewell 55, Jamieson 53, Gowtham 6-139) by 37 runs

          Cam Fletcher's second first-class century, and fifties from Doug Bracewell and Kyle Jamieson, put New Zealand A ahead on the third day of the third unofficial Test against India A, counterbalancing offspinner K Gowtham's six-for in Whangarei.

          Fletcher made a career-best 103, sharing solid partnerships with the lower order as New Zealand A were dismissed for 398, with a first innings lead of 75.

          Resuming the day at 121 for 3, they lost Rachin Ravindra to Gowtham and Tim Seifert - who finished with 86 - to Rajneesh Gurbani, following which Bracewell joined Fletcher at the crease.

          Bracewell, whose five-for helped clean up India's tail in the first innings, struck nine fours on his way to his 17th first-class half-century. After Bracewell's dismissal, Fletcher stitched together a 100-run stand with Jamieson, who brought up his maiden first-class fifty before falling to Gowtham.

          Gowtham also went on to snare the final three wickets of the innings while finishing with figures of 6 for 139, his sixth first-class five-for.

          India A went to stumps on 38 for 1, having lost Abhimanyu Easwaran to Bracewell in the seventh over.

