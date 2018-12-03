Conceding 500 runs in warm-up not a concern - Pujara

India are refusing to give away any secrets ahead of the first Test against Australia but remain confident they have a bowling attack that can compete despite a tough workout in the warm-up match in Sydney, where they were taken for a mammoth 544 by an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI.

The India bowlers - 10 of them were eventually used in the non-first-class fixture - toiled through 151.1 overs against a batting line-up that held just 78 first-class appearances, 50 of them from captain Sam Whiteman alone.

India's current pace resources have been billed as their strongest ever and have performed impressively on the tours of South Africa and England this year. A couple of tough days in the field have not dented confidence, though.

"It could be the IPL which has helped produce good fast bowlers and is benefiting the Indian Test team at the moment" Cheteshwar Pujara

"The bowlers already had a meeting, and conceding 500 runs in a warm-up game doesn't mean anything," Cheteshwar Pujara said. "It wasn't a Test match, so we are not worried about it. Our bowlers know what they have to do. I can't say what their gameplan is, but they know what line and lengths to bowl in Australia, and most of them have played here in 2014-15. As a bowling unit, we are very confident.

"In the last few years, we have produced some quality fast bowlers and even when it comes to bench strength, even if a couple of our fast bowlers are injured, they will have some back-up. When it comes to fast bowling, this is probably one of the best attacks we have in many years. I am not saying we didn't have a good fast-bowling attack in the past. I don't know the reason, it could be the IPL which has helped produce good fast bowlers and is benefiting the Indian Test team at the moment."

Cheteshwar Pujara works the ball towards the leg side BCCI

It won't just be the quicks who will have a key role to play with much focus also on the role of the spinner, with R Ashwin looking set to be the one frontline option selected following his 40 overs in the warm-up match. Ashwin's overall record in Australia is a less-than-flattering 21 wickets at 54.71, but Pujara hinted that he has some new tricks up his sleeve.

"I always say he is a clever bowler and reads the batsmen really well. If you see his recent bowling, he has made a lot of changes - I can't describe what it is in [a] press conference. He has made some adjustments which have helped him and he has also played some county cricket and played enough cricket in England which are different conditions, overseas, and obviously there's not much help for the spinner. When he is playing in Australia he knows what to do and he has also played here in 2014-15. He is very confident now and whatever adjustments he has to make he has already done it."

India opted against a full training session in Adelaide on Monday with just a handful of players coming down for an optional net.

"To be honest, we got what we wanted in the practice game," Pujara said. "The trainer and physio had been monitoring the workload, so depending on that we thought it is best to take a break and train for the next two days and be fresh for the Test."