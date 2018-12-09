Should Finch have been saved twice?

Aaron Finch came within a couple of millimeters of bagging a pair, but his use of the DRS showed that Ishant Sharma had overstepped. The ball was clipping the stumps, so if Ishant's heel had been behind the line the on-field decision by Kumar Dharmasena would have stood.

Given that it appeared Dharmasena was barely watching the frontline, it is to be presumed the wicket would have been checked anyway. But you never know. So it was a good job Finch took it out of the umpire's hands and called for the DRS.

How Finch was probably wishing he had done the same moments before tea.

Pressing forward at R Ashwin, the delivery bounced and turned, lifted towards the top of Finch's pad and, in the view of the umpire, seemed to glance the glove before being gathered by Rishabh Pant. Finch did not call for the review immediately, which batsmen normally do if they are sure they haven't hit the ball, and after a word with Marcus Harris accepted his fate and walked off.

Nothing on Snicko. Nothing on Hot Spot. But Finch chose not to review it.



But as the players left the field for the break, the multitude of replays - Snicko and HotSpot - suggested there had not been any touch on the glove. The debate continued into the next session, which showed how tight it was, but with a flat line on Snicko it would have been no surprise if the decision had been overturned had it been reviewed.

It wasn't the first time this season Finch was left to rue not calling in the third umpire. In the first ODI against South Africa he declined to review his lbw against Lungi Ngidi which was going over the stumps.

He was also the non-striker when he helped Travis Head to decide to review his lbw in the next match against South Africa, in Adelaide, which was shown to be crashing into the stumps.