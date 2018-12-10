Kohli reveals how the no-balls 'pissed off' Ishant

India captain Virat Kohli lauds his team after their victory in the opening Test against Australia, and says they won't let up the intensity going forward (2:42)

While most of the Indian team joyfully celebrated their victory over Australia in the first Test, there was one player who was "pissed off", according to Virat Kohli.

Ishant Sharma finished the match with overall figures of 3 for 95, but it was the number '5' in the no-ball column that soured his mood. While it didn't cost India the match, Kohli said Ishant was conscious of the fact such mistakes could have turned the game Australia's way.

"Ishant was the most pissed off right now," Kohli said after the match. "We were all celebrating but he was really, really angry with himself and we asked him why and he said, 'I cannot afford to bowl a no-ball being a senior guy and having played so much cricket in the crunch situation when the umpire could have given that out'.

"So that could have been the difference at a more important stage in the series."

After being called for overstepping twice in the first innings, Ishant was still clearly struggling with his run-up in the second. In the first over of Australia's chase, Ishant bowled a lovely in-swinger that rapped Aaron Finch on the pads but the decision was overturned on review when the replay showed it was a no-ball. When Ishant had splayed Finch's stumps in the first innings the same side-on slo-mo revealed he was perilously close to overstepping.

Ishant was called for another no-ball to Shaun Marsh in the 51st over and then, in a moment that could have been highly significant, Kumar Dharmasena called a no-ball immediately after another delivery that hit Nathan Lyon's front pad and would have gone on to clip leg stump. Just before the start of that over, Channel Seven showed replays of two no-balls that weren't called in Ishant's previous over. It is unclear whether or not the third umpire Chris Gaffaney alerted Dharmasena; Ishant had certainly done enough to raise awareness on his own.

But despite the prevalence of overstepping, Kohli was confident Ishant would do the necessary work to rectify the problem and did not believe there was a need to strictly police bowlers' no-balls during practice in the nets.

"It's not a school-team environment here," said Kohli. "So, look, guys take ownership of those things but they can commit mistakes. As long as the attitude is right, we look to correct those mistakes.

"So this incident that's happened, I am sure Ishant is going to be obsessed about not doing it again, just like how we improved our batting straight away in the second innings at the top of the order. Guys want to learn as soon as they can, take responsibility themselves, and they are not hiding from it.

"It's not a case of not wanting to talk about it, but they are unhappy themselves that they made a mistake at a crunch situation and, come that situation again, they don't want to do it. So that's the most you can ask from any player playing for their country and that's certainly the right attitude to have."