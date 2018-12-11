Anmolpreet 71, Kaul four-for completes 3-0 rout of New Zealand A

India A 275 for 8 (Anmolpreet 71, Bawne 48, Shankar 42, Rance 3-49) beat New Zealand A 200 all out (Seifert 55, Kaul 4-37, Gowtham 2-40) by 75 runs

Siddarth Kaul's four-wicket haul and opener Anmolpreet Singh's brisk half-century helped India A complete a 3-0 rout of hosts New Zealand A in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. From looking on course to chase 276 at the halfway mark of the second innings, New Zealand A lost their last seven wickets for only 70 runs, bowled out for 200 in the 45th over.

While right-arm pacer Kaul's figures stood out, it was actually the spin trio of K Gowtham, Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya who dismantled New Zealand A's middle order. They shared four wickets, which exposed the tail early, allowing Kaul to clean up the rest. Apart from two lower-order wickets, Kaul dismissed Hamish Rutherford and half-centurion Tim Seifert (55).

India had a half-centurion of their own in the form of Anmolpreet. Playing his first game of the series, Anmolpreet used the opportunity to smack an 80-ball 71 after India A opted to bat. With Ishan Kishan, Anmotpreet added 68 for the opening wicket after which he added another 64 with Ankit Bawne (48) for the fourth wicket. With Anmolpreet's departure came Vijay Shankar, and he hit 42 off 43 deliveries as well.

In the 40th over, back-to-back wickets for Seth Rance (3-49) - with India A's score at 207 for 6 - may have troubled the visitors momentarily, but Axar's 29-ball cameo of 31 with Shankar ensured India A set what was eventually a match-winning total.

Kaul's performance meant that he finished the series with seven wickets, the most among bowlers in the series, while Shankar (188 runs at an average of 94.00) was the highest run-scorer.