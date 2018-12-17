Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Australia Tests, Hardik Pandya to join India squad

India opener Prithvi Shaw will miss the entire Test series against Australia after continued pain in his ankle. He sustained the injury during a tour game early this month and although there had been hope that he might be fit in time for the Boxing Day Test, it is learnt that the team management will send him back home and bring in Mayank Agarwal.

Meanwhile, the allrounder Hardik Pandya who proved his fitness in a first-class game against Mumbai this week, will be travelling to Australia to link up with the Indian team. His state captain at Baroda, Kedar Devdhar, said as much at a post-match press conference, although it is unclear whether he is replacement for Shaw or an addition to the squad.

Hardik, who has been out of action with a back injury sustained during the Asia Cup in September, appeared in no particular discomfort as he got through a workload of 28 overs in the Ranji Trophy match at Wankhede stadium. He picked up a five-for in the first innings and added a couple more wickets in the second innings. Also on show as his batting ability as he struck 73 off 137 balls even as he kept losing partners at the other end.

Shaw was seen doing fitness drills in Adelaide and while that Test was ongoing, coach Ravi Shastri had been hopeful of his making a "speedy recovery." The 18-year old had struck an aggressive century on debut against West Indies, a performance that earned him a Man of the Series award.

India had been hit by a couple of other injuries since their victory in Adelaide. Frontline spinner R Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma were ruled out of playing the Perth Test with abdominal and back issues respectively.