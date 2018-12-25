        <
        >

          Live Report - Australia v India, 3rd Test, MCG

          3:00 AM ET
          • Andrew McGlashanDeputy editor, ESPNcricinfo
            Close
              Deputy Editor Andrew arrived at ESPNcricinfo via Manchester and Cape Town, after finding the assistant editor at a weak moment as he watched England's batting collapse in the Newlands Test. Andrew began his cricket writing as a freelance covering Lancashire during 2004 when they were relegated in the County Championship. In fact, they were top of the table when he began reporting on them but things went dramatically downhill. He likes to let people know that he is a supporter of county cricket, a fact his colleagues will testify to and bemoan in equal quantities.

          Follow ESPNcricinfo's coverage of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India in Melbourne. If the blog doesn't show immediately, please refresh the page

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices