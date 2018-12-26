Follow ESPNcricinfo's coverage of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India in Melbourne. If the blog doesn't open, please refresh the page. Enjoy the game!
Wait over, weight off Agarwal on near-perfect debut
8hSidharth Monga in Melbourne
Australia's Kohli mirage sums up MCG dilemma
8hDaniel Brettig in Melbourne
Olivier, South Africa's 'other bowler' who stole the show
4hDanyal Rasool in Centurion
'Disappointing to see MCG boo Marsh' - Head
10hMelinda Farrell at the MCG
UAE allrounder Amjad Javed announces international retirement
13hESPNcricinfo staff
#BBL08 chatter: The bat-flip #fail
10dESPNcricinfo staff
MS Dhoni returns to India's T20I squad for New Zealand tour
2dESPNcricinfo staff
'I feel like I'm 23' - Dale Steyn
2dLiam Brickhill in Centurion
The bogeyman returns to claim his record
3dMark Nicholas
Inside the MCG's pitch reboot
2dDaniel Brettig in Melbourne
Will we see more sweeps from India at MCG?
3dSidharth Monga in Melbourne
Jadeja was fit when picked for Australia tour - MSK Prasad
2dSidharth Monga in Melbourne
Langer firms up possibility of Smith, Warner returns for Pakistan ODIs
3dAndrew McGlashan
Live blog - Ranji Trophy
4dSaurabh Somani
Puducherry-Uttarakhand match called off after restart
1dSaurabh Somani in Puducherry
Mitchell Marsh's bowling makes him an 'attractive commodity' for Boxing Day Test
3dMelinda Farrell at the MCG
Aaron Finch's finger 'felt like it was going to explode'
3dDaniel Brettig
Tymal Mills ruled out of BBL with hamstring strain
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Ravindra Jadeja carried injury to Australia, was only '70-80% fit' in Perth
3dSidharth Monga in Melbourne
Can the Test series hold its own against the BBL?
4dIan Chappell
Ready to risk sanctions for team's sake - Brathwaite on umpiring errors
4dMohammad Isam in Mirpur
Cameron Bancroft: 'People will judge you as a cheat, but that is OK'
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Veda Krishnamurthy dropped, Priya Punia called up for New Zealand tour
5dESPNcricinfo staff
The tricky road ahead for new India women coach WV Raman
5dAnnesha Ghosh