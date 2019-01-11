Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh take Australia past 100

Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India

There will be an early chance to assess Australia's reshaped one-day batting order after Aaron Finch won the toss at the SCG and opted to set a total.

India have had to contend with the controversy around Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul which has seen the pair sent home from the tour as the investigation into their comments on a recently aired TV show continues.

The balance of India's side was disrupted by Pandya's absence and they opted for Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7 as the second spinner alongside Kuldeep Yadav who impressed during the fourth Test at the very venue. Dinesh Karthik slots into the middle ahead of Kedar Jadhav.

Mohammed Shami formed a three-pronged pace attack alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed. Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli said this series - and the other matches leading into the World Cup - were important in deciding who would support Bhuvneshwar and the rested Jasprit Bumrah at the World Cup.

Australia confirmed their XI yesterday which included another reshuffled batting order, with Alex Carey opening alongside Finch, and a new-look bowling attack that includes the recalled Peter Siddle, playing his first ODI in more than eight years, and the uncapped left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff.

Australia, the defending World Cup champions, have won just three ODIs in nearly two years.

Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Alex Carey (wk), 3 Usman Khawaja, 4 Shaun Marsh, 5 Peter Handscomb, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Peter Siddle, 9 Jhye Richardson, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Jason Behrendorff

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Khaleel Ahmed