Pandey, Nair take Karnataka into Ranji Trophy semi-finals

In a tricky chase, against a bowling attack that asked plenty of questions, the class of Manish Pandey and Karun Nair pulled Karnataka through for a six-wicket win on the fourth day of their quarter-final against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19.

Pandey, the captain, had joined Nair when Karnataka lost nightwatchman Ronit More in the fifth over of the day. Karnataka were 56 for 4, and the target of 184 appeared a long way off. But the duo put on an unbroken 129 runs in just 24.5 overs to seal victory in the first session. Pandey's first few overs were streaky, with boundaries coming off the inside and outside edges against Tanvir Ul-Haq. But he continued to be positive despite that and his shot-making quickly whittled the target down as the pressure shifted onto Rajasthan's bowlers. Pandey had another slice of luck on 38, when he swiped a looping legbreak from Rahul Chahar straight to mid-on, but Rahul's older brother Deepak Chahar spilled the most straightforward of chances. Karnataka were then 119 for 4, and neither batsman offered any chance after that.

Pandey finished on 87 off just 75 balls, while Nair made a more sedate 61 off 129 - only his second half-century of the season.

Rajasthan will rue the dropped catches, but they also had to deal with some questionable umpiring calls. Robin Bist was ruled lbw in the first innings when the ball seemed to strike high on his pads and Mahipal Lomror was given caught behind in the second innings when he didn't nick the ball. Then during Karnataka's first innings, Vinay Kumar and More put on 97 for the last wicket from 166 for 9, but two very close lbw shouts against Vinay early in the partnership had been turned down.