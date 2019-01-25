Gautam Gambhir to receive Padma Shri

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was among eight sportspersons who were picked on Friday to receive the prestigious Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award.

Besides Gambhir, the seven other sportspersons named for the award were football player Sunil Chhetri, chess grandmaster Harika Dronavalli, table tennis player Sharath Kamal, archer Bombayla Devi Laishram, wrestler Bajrang Punia, basketball player Prashanti Singh and Kabaddi player Ajay Thakur.

The eight sportspersons were among 94 Padma Shri awardees announced by the government on the eve of the Republic Day, while mountaineer Bachendri Pal was among those chosen for the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award.