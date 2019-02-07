Ajinkya Rahane to lead Rest of India in Irani Cup

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup match against the Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha, in Nagpur from February 12 to 16. The selectors named the squad shortly after the conclusion of the Ranji final, and included two players from the runner-up side Saurashtra: wicketkeeper Snell Patel and left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, will lead India A in their second four-day match against the touring England Lions, taking over from Ankit Bawne, who is currently captaining the side in the first match. There is only one change in the India A squad otherwise, with the middle-order batsman Karun Nair included at the expense of the fast bowler Avesh Khan.

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), K Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Ronit More, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh, Snell Patel (wk)

India A squad for second four-day game against England Lions: KL Rahul (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron