Hardik Pandya and the catches that weren't

Khaleel Ahmed dropped an easy chance to let Collin Munro off the hook in Hamilton. (0:18)

Hardik Pandya didn't quite have a lot of luck with the ball on Sunday. In each of his four overs, an opportunity was put down in the field: from a half chance that challenged Vijay Shankar to a sitter dropped by Khaleel Ahmed. Three of those chances came against Colin Munro, who slammed a 40-ball 72.

4.3

HH Pandya to Munro, FOUR, magnificent! Picks the length early and whips this up and over the infield as it bounces past Vijay Shankar at deep midwicket. Vijay covered good ground again but the ball spun away and he ended up crashing into the advertising hoardings. Seems fine though

12.1

HH Pandya to Munro, 1 run, dropped by Khaleel! Slower short one, spinning away from the batsman who plays half a pull, skies it towards backward square leg where Khaleel goes reverse cups but drops

12.5

HH Pandya to Munro, 4 leg byes, a bouncer on middle and leg, goes for the pull, gets an edge that goes just over the short third man fielder [Pant], another boundary for Munro. Signalled leg-byes, might have just hit the elbow

17.1

HH Pandya to de Grandhomme, 1 run, slower one outside off and smashed in the air towards extra cover, Rohit dives to his right and spills