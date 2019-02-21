Heather Knight talks up England's depth ahead of India ODIs

England have more depth than India, a point captain Heather Knight touched upon ahead of the ODI series in Mumbai that counts towards the ICC Women's Championship.

They have proved it twice against India in recent times - none more famously than in the Women's World Cup final at Lord's in July 2017. England triumphed again, in a different format, in the semi-final of the World T20 in November.

"We've got a lot of depth," Knight said on the eve of the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium. "The ODI cricket we've played in the last couple of years, including the World Cup in England, has been very good. We have got performances from different players. We have got [some] inexperience [but also] a group that has been around for a while as well.

"We've got quite a settled batting line-up and each of the batters in the top six or seven are match-winners. Hopefully a lot more players can step up, as they have done in the last two years."

By contrast, India are thin in the middle order, as exposed during the limited-overs series in New Zealand (India won the ODIs 2-1, but were blanked 3-0 in the T20Is). They now have a big void to fill as vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the series with an ankle injury. This is the first time since 2010, after 87 ODIs, that India will be without Harmanpreet in the format.