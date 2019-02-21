Mizoram women: nine ducks, nine all out

Nine all out. And nine ducks. Mizoram had a day to forget in the Senior Women's T20 league in India, but at least it was short. Only 14.5 overs of a possible 40 were needed to decide the result as Madhya Pradesh won the game with ease. In fact, more than half their target - much as the target itself - was gifted to them, in the form of five wides.

Tarang Jha had a day to remember though. The new-ball bowler for Madhya Pradesh bowled 24 deliveries - 23 of them were dots - and picked up four wickets. On the back of her efforts, Mizoram were 2 for 5 in the fifth over. Apurwa Bhardwaj, batting at No. 5, made six runs off 25 deliveries, striking the only boundary of the innings. But then again, she was the bowler who gave away the five wides in the chase. In all, MP needed just six deliveries to wrap up the chase.

Earlier this year, in a T20 international, China slumped to 14 all out against UAE, recording the lowest score in women's T20Is.