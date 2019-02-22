Ricky Bhui smashes 38-ball ton, Pujara continues to pile on runs

Gujarat beat Rajasthan despite Super Over dead heat

In the first Super Over finish (or not) of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19, Gujarat edged out Rajasthan in a thriller. Both sides ended on 143 after their 20 overs, and it seemed as if Rajasthan had the match in the bag when Khaleel Ahmed gave up only four runs in the Super Over. But, incredibly enough, Piyush Chawla kept Rajasthan's batsmen to four runs too.

With all square after the shootout, Gujarat were declared winners as they had hit more boundaries in the main match and the Super Over combined. Neither team managed to find the fence in the one-over Eliminator, but Gujarat hit four sixes and 12 fours in their initial 20 overs, while Rajasthan hit three sixes and ten fours. Gujarat thus won on countback, having hit 16 boundaries overall to Rajasthan's 13.

Rajasthan couldn't get going after choosing to bat. Manender Singh made 48 off 35 at the top of the order, but wickets kept falling and Robin Bist's 47-ball 46 was a useful contribution. Medium-pacer Tejas Patel took 4 for 26, ensuring Gujarat would not have a steep chase.

However, Rajasthan didn't make it easy, and Khaleel proved particularly difficult to get away, ending with 3 for 19 in four overs. Axar Patel's 33 off 25 balls had carried Gujarat to parity, but with one needed off the final ball, he was caught off Aniket Choudhary as Gujarat matched Rajasthan's 143 for 7.

Bhui smashes 38-ball ton in world record win for Andhra

Ricky Bhui smashed a 38-ball century as Andhra beat Nagaland by 179 runs - the largest margin of victory in T20s in terms of runs. The previous biggest margin was Sri Lanka's 172-run win over Kenya in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Opting to bat, Andhra piled up 244 for 4, with Bhui hitting 108 not out off 42 balls. Girinath Reddy made 62 off 31 in a 150-run stand for the third wicket with Bhui, that came in just ten overs.

In reply, Nagaland were bowled out for 65 in 13.1 overs. KV Sasikanth, SK Ismail (on T20 debut) and Karn Sharma took three wickets each, with Sasikanth's 3 for 8 the best figures. Captain Rongsen Jonathan made 30, but apart from Paras Sehrawat (13), no other Nagaland batsman got into double figures.

Bhui had come in at 27 for one in four overs, and smashed ten sixes and five fours. He raced to his half-century in just 23 balls, and took only 15 more to raise a century, as Andhra's batsman ran riot. The bowlers then didn't let Nagaland get away. From 12 for no loss, the team sank to 12 for four in seven balls, and never recovered.

Pujara continues to pile on the runs, at speed

Cheteshwar Pujara followed up his 100 not out with 68 off 46 to guide Saurashtra to a six-wicket win with plenty to spare against Madhya Pradesh.

Put in to bat, MP mustered only 138 in 20 overs, with Saurashtra's seamers striking regularly. In reply, Pujara and Harvik Desai (56 off 36), put on a 109-run opening stand in just 11.4 overs. Although Saurashtra lost the returning Robin Uthappa and Sheldon Jackson cheaply, the openers had ensured the chase would be straightforward. Pujara fell when victory was just five runs away, and Saurashtra closed out the chase in 16.5 overs.

Saurashtra's bowling was led by Chetan Sakariya, who took 4 for 38, and captain Jaydev Unadkat, who had 3 for 19. Prerak Mankad too kept things tight, ending with 2 for 18.

Uttarakhand continue giant-slaying spree

Uttarakhand continued to rack up victories, beating Baroda by seven wickets with an over to spare to surge to the top of the Group E table. Uttarakhand now have eight points from two games, having beaten Services on the first day.

Baroda could muster only 152 for 5 after winning the toss, which Uttarakhand chased down with relative comfort.

Captain Kedar Devdhar's 61 off 49 was Baroda's highest score, while Yusuf Pathan provided the finishing kick with 47 not out off 32, but there weren't any other substantial contributions. Rajat Bhatia's canny medium pace saw him go for just 23 runs in four overs, also netting him the wicket of Deepak Hooda, while medium-pacer Sunny Rana took 2 for 27 in four overs.

Saurabh Rawat (41 off 30) and Vaibhav Panwar (49 not out off 36) helmed Uttarakhand's chase with a 64-run stand for the third wicket off just eight overs. Panwar and Vijay Sharma then added an unbroken 46 runs in just 4.4 overs as Uttarakhand wrapped up victory, and four points.

Kishan hits ton, Shukla takes five

Ishan Kishan hit 100 not out off 55 balls as Jharkhand romped to a nine-wicket win against Jammu and Kashmir, reaching 170 for one in just 16.4 overs.

Put in to bat, J&K made a reasonable 168 for nine. They had useful contributions from the top order, but Rahul Shukla's 5 for 36 meant no batsman went on to get a big score. Opener Jatin Wadhwan top-scored with 47 in 37 balls, while Manzoor Dar made an impact with 39 off 22, but both fell to Shukla. The right-arm medium pacer later got Irfan Pathan and Suryansh Raina too, to get a first-ever five-wicket haul in T20s.

Jharkhand's reply was electric, with Kishan and Anand Singh putting on 104 runs in 11.4 overs. Kishan reached his half-century soon after Anand fell for 48, and exploded thereafter, getting his second block of fifty in just 17 balls to raise a first-ever T20 century. Kishan's innings had eight fours and seven sixes.

