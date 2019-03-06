Ajinkya Rahane declared unfit for Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai's preparations for the Super League phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have suffered a jolt with their captain Ajinkya Rahane declared unfit.

Ajit Agarkar, Mumbai's chairman of selectors, said Rahane had "pushed through" the group stage but he needed rest to recover.

In the league stage, Mumbai topped the Group C table, winning five out of six matches, but Rahane made just 58 runs at an average of 9.67. Agarkar felt Rahane's experience would have been the key during the Super League stage.

"He was carrying niggles even during the league phase, which he kind of pushed through when we were in a bit of trouble. But he would not be 100% (for Super League)," Agarkar said.

Closely watching Rahane's recovery will be his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, where he is the captain. The IPL will start on March 23, with Royals starting their campaign in Jaipur against Kings XI Punjab on March 25.

More to follow...