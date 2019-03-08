Jharkhand pip Gujarat in last-ball finish; Delhi shot out for 83

Super League kicks off with a thriller

Jharkhand snatched victory over Gujarat in a last-ball finish in the opening game of the Super League phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore.

Needing six off the final two deliveries bowled by Vikash Singh, Chirag Gandhi dispatched the first for four to leave Gujarat needing two off the last delivery. However, Gandhi failed to connect as Gujarat faltered in heart-breaking fashion.

Put in to bat in a truncated 18-overs-a-side contest because of a damp pitch, Jharkhand overcame a middle-order collapse to post 148 for 7. Ishan Kishan, the captain and wicketkeeper, put together 82 in just 7.2 overs with Anand Singh, who made 45, before they lost five wickets for just 37 runs off the next 41 balls. It needed an unbeaten 20-ball 22 from Kumar Deobrat to provide a late lift.

Gujarat slumped to 9 for 2 in the second over, but found an enforcer in Karan Patel, who made a 26-ball 35, and Axar Patel, with 28 courtesy three fours and a six, kept them in the hunt before a breakdown that eventually proved costly. Anand also chipped in with the ball, taking 2 for 26 to walk away with the Man of the Match award.

Vidarbha hand Delhi a thrashing

A batting implosion led not just to a massive loss, but also a huge dent to Delhi's net run-rate, as Vidarbha bowled them out for 83 and then romped home by nine wickets in just 8.3 overs. Opener Jitesh Sharma hit nearly half the runs for Vidarbha, hitting an unbeaten 24-ball 41.

Having elected to bowl, Vidarbha picked up wickets in a rush. The fast-bowling trio of Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur and Shrikant Wagh got two wickets apiece. Barring Hiten Dalal, who made 42 to lift Delhi from 20 for 5, all the other top-six batsmen were dismissed for single-digit scores, Unmukt Chand and Himmat Singh getting out for ducks.