Former India women's coach Tushar Arothe arrested in alleged IPL betting scam

Former India women's coach and Baroda allrounder Tushar Arothe has been arrested for being part of an alleged betting racket in Vadodara. According to JS Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vadodara Crime Branch, Arothe was arrested along with 18 other persons for allegedly carrying out activities related to betting during Monday's IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

Outside of horseracing betting is illegal in India; betting on cricket operates in an unregulated environment run by illegal bookmakers.

Reportedly 21 mobiles, several vehicles and a projector were taken by police form a cafe called Shagun Exotica in Vadodara. "We arrested Tushar Arothe along with 18 other persons during a raid at a cafe," Jadeja was quoted as saying by news wire ANI. "Their phones and vehicles have been seized."

Arothe stepped down as India women's coach last July, citing strong differences with senior players. A former batting allrounder and Ranji Trophy winner with Baroda, Arothe took over as head coach in April 2017 after the removal of Purnima Rau from the job, two months ahead of the World Cup in England. Previously too, he had been part of the India women's coaching staff between 2008 and 2012.