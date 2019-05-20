Jadhav fit, no alterations to India's World Cup squad

There will be no changes to India's World Cup squad after Kedar Jadhav was declared fit to participate in the event. Jadhav's position had become uncertain after he hurt his left shoulder during IPL 2019 while diving to save four overthrows in Chennai Super Kings' match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in the first week of May. Jadhav left the field immediately, and was then ruled out of the rest of the IPL season shortly after the incident.

The injury occurred on May 5, exactly a month before India's first league match in the World Cup, against South Africa, on June 5 in Southampton. Given the time available for recovery the Indian selectors did not rush into naming a replacement after receiving a favourable initial response from team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart.

ESPNcricinfo understands Farhart gave a final nod to the selectors a few days back. The selectors eventually made up their minds once they were told Jadhav was also batting in the nets without any pain in his injured shoulder.

If Jadhav had failed to recover, the selection panel, lead by former Indian wicketkeeper MSK Prasad, would have picked a replacement from the five standbys: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Navdeep Saini.