World Cup Central: Pretty crazy to see 350 being chased down - Boult

May 25

Trent Boult has played only one World Cup, but he left a deep impression. Boult took 22 wickets in 2015, the joint highest alongside Mitchell Starc, as New Zealand marched to their first ever final.

However, Boult knows that in 2019, bowlers are likely to have a tougher time than they did in 2015, given the prodigious scoring seen in England in recent times. "With the ball we want to be as aggressive as we can. We know that taking wickets can stump that run-rate," Boult said ahead of new Zealand's first warm-up match, against India. "Without giving away our gameplan, I think it's obvious that all teams are trying to take early wickets and put the pressure on the batting team. To see these 300-350, 400 even being touched, and then being chased down is pretty crazy in my opinion."

New Zealand's pace attack has Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, James Neesham and Tim Southee besides Boult, and he acknowledged that with very little help from the conditions, finding new ways to take wickets would be a challenge.

"Not just for me, but the attack we possess, we're all kind of new-ball bowlers," Boult said. "We're swing bowlers. If the conditions suit, then obviously we've got the skills to put the opposition to the test there, but the balls haven't really been swinging so we're not really coming here and expecting it to be around like it did four years ago. The test of the bowling group is that there's other ways to find wickets and I think that's going to be the challenge over the next couple of weeks - to try and find wickets when the pitches are flat. It's not swinging and they're kind of batsmen-friendly conditions, but we're looking forward to the challenge."

Boult had fond memories of the last World Cup, playing for one of the host teams, but he also sounded a warning for England, this edition's hosts and the favourites for the title.

"I think the 2015 World Cup was an amazing experience… Still one of the highlights in my career. Obviously we want to replicate something like that and go one further," Boult said. "They (England) know the conditions well. They've been playing some good cricket. So they'll be excited as well. Obviously World Cup cricket is a little bit different. I've only played in one World Cup, but it's a different feeling. Everything that's happened in the past doesn't really matter, it's about the next couple of weeks and starting well."

May 24

Dinesh Karthik comes down the track to flick Associated Press

'Love him or hate him, you can't ignore him.'

That's not quite what Dinesh Karthik said, but he pointed if people were still talking about him - either for or against - he had managed to stay 'relevant'.

Despite being overlooked for India's final ODI series - against Australia at home - before the World Cup, Karthik pipped Rishabh Pant to the back-up wicketkeeper spot for the global tournament. It divided opinion, but Karthik felt he was satisfied as long as he remained in the conversation.

"I wouldn't still be playing if it weren't for the blessings of my friends and family," Karthik told PTI before leaving for England. "Good or bad, if people still talk about you it means that you have managed to stay relevant. It is extremely satisfying that I have managed to stay relevant all these years and still trying hard to be part of the team."

Karthik, however, also admitted that he was surprised at his exclusion from India's ODI squad for the Australia series, but felt that his successes over a long period contributed to his selection.

"I was a bit shocked (on missing out), but I had faith that you know if it is meant to be, it is meant to be," Karthik said. "In the end, I was picked for my performances over the last two years.

"I have batted in various positions (over the last 24 months) and I have had decent success in those positions. But the key is not for me to look back at the last two years, the greatest tournament is going to happen and I now have the opportunity to play there."

'Asghar Afghan is still my captain'

Gulbadin Naib is thrilled to take a wicket AFP

Asghar Afghan's removal as Afghanistan's ODI captain less than two months before the World Cup had garnered criticism from some of the team's senior players, but his replacement Gulbadin Naib quelled any murmurs of disharmony within the team, saying he still considered Asghar as his captain.

"Asghar Afghan is still my captain," Naib told ICC. "We played our last few games against Ireland and Scotland, and he helped me a lot. He guided me. He's not just another player for me, he's still my captain right now.

"I want support from him. Not just him, but [Mohammad] Nabi, Rashid [Khan] and all the guys who have a lot of experience. All of us have one goal: we want to play for Afghanistan and play as a team, whoever the captain is."

Afghanistan have warm-up games scheduled against Pakistan and England before they open their campaign on June 1 against Australia.